Chartist Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $17.85 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Position by $2.54 Million as Stock Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 1.20M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 102,831 shares. Legacy Cap has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 10.72 million shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company has 15.47 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.35M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,906 shares. Jacobs Ca has invested 1.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Lc reported 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 7,986 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,100 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP reported 666,825 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 48,122 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 175,285 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,855 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $290.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,149 shares. Taylor Asset accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Comm Va has invested 3.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Omers Administration holds 17,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt has 215,202 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited holds 37,641 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Com holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,947 shares. Finance Counselors accumulated 136,570 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Lindsell Train Limited holds 11.32% or 5.27M shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc owns 2,620 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Sol Cap has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Axa owns 774,959 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 27,010 shares. Smithfield owns 23,518 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

