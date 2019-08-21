Chartist Has Boosted By $172.32 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (GGDVF) SI Increased By 77.29%

GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGDVF) had an increase of 77.29% in short interest. GGDVF’s SI was 110,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 77.29% from 62,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 92 days are for GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGDVF)’s short sellers to cover GGDVF’s short positions. It closed at $2.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 63.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 1,552 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chartist Inc holds 3,978 shares with $441.69 million value, up from 2,426 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.83% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 3.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laurion Mngmt Lp invested in 3.03% or 2.04M shares. Aldebaran Finance Inc invested 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 35,677 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca has 67,478 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,575 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 92,126 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc stated it has 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.34M were accumulated by Korea Inv Corporation. Lynch And Associate In stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Plc holds 0.34% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. 82,286 were reported by Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 2,631 shares stake.

Chartist Inc decreased Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) stake by 1,360 shares to 8,549 valued at $363.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 30 shares and now owns 5,006 shares. Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.38% above currents $135.23 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Guangdong Investment Limited engages in investment holding, water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy projects investment, road and bridge operation, and hotel operation and management businesses. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Investment and Development segment invests in various properties, such as shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and engages in the development of properties in Mainland China. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties.