Chartist Cut T J X Cos (TJX) Position by $1.60 Million; Share Price Rose; As Autonation (AN) Stock Price Rose, Force Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 755,206 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38 million, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 7.30M shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 13,448 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc holds 9,200 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jensen Management Inc invested in 3.16M shares. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability reported 2.94 million shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cognios Llc holds 0.81% or 43,379 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.8% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 237,660 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 4,937 are held by Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company. 1.17 million are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.08% or 6.97M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 0.62% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.71M shares. Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares to 2,253 shares, valued at $326.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469 worth of stock or 1,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Limited has 0.45% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 580 were reported by Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc. Rbs Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 51.94% or 3.61 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 161,854 shares stake. 126,700 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,183 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 555 shares. Bruni J V & holds 362,231 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,600 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.45M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 18,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,400 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.9%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.