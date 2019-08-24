Charter Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by $401,792; Vocera Munications (VCRA) Position Lifted by Cam Group Holding A

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 7,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.54 million shares traded or 39.59% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Vocera Munications Inc (VCRA) by 342.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 120,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 155,058 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 35,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Vocera Munications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 432,021 shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,399 shares to 58,932 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 71,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.