Charter Trust Company Stake In Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Was Has Boosted; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Investors Has Cut Its Position by $909.31 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 510,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35B, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 1.07 million shares to 10.76 million shares, valued at $199.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

