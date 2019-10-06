Charter Trust Company Raised Its Holding in New Jersey Resources (NJR) by $933,891 as Shares Rose; Colgate (CL) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Its Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) by 332.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 19,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 24,787 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 363,856 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 249,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 244,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,200 shares to 5,070 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,503 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV).