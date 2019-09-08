Charter Trust Company Lowered Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Price Rose; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.95 Million Its Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara’s ATA188 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations Highlighting Next-Generation CAR T Platform and Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Clinical Results at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.6% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 43,800 shares. Bridger Ltd holds 1.75 million shares or 5.51% of its portfolio. 12 West LP owns 158,700 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 25,912 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 226,977 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,709 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 903,307 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,991 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 8,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 17,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp has 0.06% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.31 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 6,344 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1.53M shares. M&R Capital Management has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 4.22 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.65% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Highland Management holds 477,039 shares. Aviance Cap Llc owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,658 shares. Torray Lc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,010 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Snow Capital Mngmt LP invested in 13,180 shares. Milestone Group Inc reported 10,462 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Puzo Michael J invested in 12,898 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 538,986 shares stake.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “GE Stock Double, General Electric Bull Says – Barron’s” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).