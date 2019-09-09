Charter Trust Company Lifted Stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) as Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Decreased Its Holding by $40.68 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 1.65 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 1.41 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares to 710,844 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,050 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

