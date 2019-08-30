Charter Trust Company Lifted Its Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $425,410; Scholtz & Company Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $810,509 as Stock Value Declined

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $225.52. About 42,110 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 337,632 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 15,825 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 6,857 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.28% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). King Luther Management has 854,276 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 135 shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd Co reported 223,613 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 34,155 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Goelzer Mgmt invested 0.58% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 35,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura accumulated 8,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,933 were reported by Hyman Charles D. 58,983 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corp. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,029 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,865 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Ca owns 1,643 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Liberty Management stated it has 7,023 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability Corp has 23,855 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 21,509 were accumulated by Barton Investment. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 3.35M shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Inc has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,033 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 445 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Co reported 101,194 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1.37% or 591,299 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc invested in 12,231 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 112,201 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,627 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Limited holds 61,088 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc has invested 3.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.