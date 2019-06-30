Charter Trust Company Lifted Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $425,410; Dsam Partners Llp Raised Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $930,000 as Share Price Rose

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 8.13 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $226.37. About 1.52 million shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 7,127 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Paloma Prtn has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 97,933 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 349,490 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,155 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.52% or 118,990 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 12,250 shares. 14,700 were accumulated by Brave Asset Mgmt Inc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 175,769 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 2,338 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares to 100,486 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,461 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

