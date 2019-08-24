Charter Trust Company Increases Position in General Mills (GIS); Gopro (GPRO) Holding Maintained by Tenor Capital Management

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 14,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 3.03 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Advisors Limited has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 30 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Art Limited Liability Corp stated it has 196,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd invested in 12,494 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 115,500 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 32 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 234,773 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 421,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 43,546 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tradewinds Cap Management Lc reported 202 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 175,961 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).