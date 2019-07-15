Charter Trust Company Increases Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Trimmed Holding by $345,600 as Shares Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $160.19. About 157,289 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 4.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,050 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 264,600 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Btim Corp has 1.56M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Community Financial Group Llc has invested 4.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Osborne Prtn Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 15,997 shares. Parsec Financial reported 2.49% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2,284 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 80,929 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.05M shares. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah-based Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 366,252 shares. 18.15M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc. Bailard reported 1.28% stake.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Aaron’s, Casey’s, Magellan Health and NorthWestern – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42 million for 20.33 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.