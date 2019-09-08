Charter Trust Company Increased Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holder Loeb Partners Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 92,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 93,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 8.00M shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 140,109 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Management holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,051 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 18,556 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 2,284 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital City Trust Com Fl stated it has 16,380 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dillon Assoc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Curbstone Financial Mgmt holds 1.13% or 76,976 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vermont-based M Kraus Comm has invested 4.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Salley & Associate accumulated 347,881 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 52,349 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fin has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Victory Cap owns 224,430 shares. Systematic Fincl LP invested in 317,232 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 86,457 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 56,988 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc holds 635 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 38,180 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Com. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has 96,400 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 107,199 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 208,194 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 0.09% stake. Century stated it has 2.55M shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.