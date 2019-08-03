Charter Trust Company Increased Position in Facebook Class A (FB); Tenor Capital Management Maintains Position in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 13.39M shares traded or 190.98% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (FB) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Incorporated Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 20/03/2018 – ‘Quite a private person’ Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 234,773 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 207,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 15,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co reported 24,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability reported 20,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 1.13M shares. Finance Pro Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 205 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.88% or 307,561 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 87,298 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.42 million are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.18M shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,506 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.25% or 186,708 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 0.04% or 11,400 shares. Polar Asset Partners Incorporated holds 227,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.46% or 120,988 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coldstream Management accumulated 8,687 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 12,269 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,475 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

