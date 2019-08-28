Charter Trust Company Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered by $52.79 Million Its Position

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.77. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 507,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 514,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 3.15M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Management Ltd has 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 635,021 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 835 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,909 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Strategic owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 255 shares. Cannell Peter B Co reported 1,847 shares stake. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 8,793 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis R M invested in 0.91% or 13,719 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 2,550 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Co holds 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 160 shares. The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Natl Bank holds 9,003 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 122,470 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,475 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gp invested 2.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 73,058 are held by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 63,270 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 47,883 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sonata Cap Inc reported 3,114 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,028 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 1.67 million shares. Sei stated it has 468,047 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 18,989 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trian Fund Mgmt LP invested in 36.70 million shares. 64,871 are owned by Buckhead Capital Ltd Co.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares to 613,000 shares, valued at $79.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).