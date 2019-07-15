Charter Trust Company Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Has Decreased by $332,196; Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose While Premier Asset Managment Has Cut by $675,450 Its Stake

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30,744 shares to 35,444 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.