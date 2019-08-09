Charter Trust Company Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed by $378,400; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Upped Holding by $69.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 230,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 235,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 6.48 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 733,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.70M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 1.12 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.73% or 937,866 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Mgmt Llc owns 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,493 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 87,920 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 65,020 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 55,175 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.44% or 24,714 shares. Old National Bancshares In invested in 224,742 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co has 2.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated owns 175,387 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested in 6,760 shares. Old Republic accumulated 2.65% or 1.22 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has 0.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,344 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $531.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,748 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).