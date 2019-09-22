Charter Trust Company Has Upped New Jersey Resources (NJR) Holding; Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GRIN) Shorts Increased By 10.91%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN) had an increase of 10.91% in short interest. GRIN’s SI was 12,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.91% from 11,000 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s short sellers to cover GRIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 4,951 shares traded. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) has declined 57.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) stake by 332.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 19,059 shares as New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Charter Trust Company holds 24,787 shares with $1.23M value, up from 5,728 last quarter. New Jersey Resources Corp now has $3.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 581,770 shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 232 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation reported 17,741 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt And Research has 0.3% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc owns 9,591 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). 5,405 were accumulated by Hallmark. Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability reported 4,316 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 86,867 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Alliancebernstein LP owns 296,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 60,550 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 19,444 shares.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company has market cap of $104.66 million. The firm operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

