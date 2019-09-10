Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) as Stock Rose; Idex (IEX) Holder Robecosam Ag Trimmed Its Holding by $6.07 Million as Shares Rose

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 7,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 2.17M shares traded or 96.23% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF)

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 91,556 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, down from 131,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $166.23. About 458,843 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares to 108,773 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 10,850 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 26,636 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 187,472 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 655 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 28,000 shares. Community Fin Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 36,407 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 7,540 shares. Bell Natl Bank holds 2,653 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,870 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 28,616 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $155.11 million for 19.85 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company owns 7,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 251,874 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 8,408 shares in its portfolio. Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 14,219 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Century has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 8,236 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 25,393 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.57% stake. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 41,398 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 19,380 shares. Essex Invest Commerce Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.18% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 293,523 shares stake. 8,069 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $108.02 million for 28.46 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 314,000 shares to 886,000 shares, valued at $63.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).