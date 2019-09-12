Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $475,577; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stake by $352,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 98,425 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 71,584 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 74,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 1.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,445 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Incorporated (NYSE:VTR) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 2,095 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Management has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,160 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,654 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 9,559 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 61,493 shares. Putnam Invests Llc reported 27,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 763,360 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.19% or 39,758 shares. Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 5,440 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Co accumulated 0.36% or 8,390 shares. 1,333 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel stated it has 2.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lincoln National accumulated 0.06% or 8,452 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Currie Ltd reported 5,039 shares stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.