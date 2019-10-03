Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $475,577; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.10 Million

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 71,584 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 74,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 1.22M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 55,427 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 62,237 shares to 126,099 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,251 shares to 102,553 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 7,232 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In has 18,980 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 7,141 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 522,470 shares. Cardinal Capital Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,972 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 5,693 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 23,298 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication. The New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 18,857 shares. The New York-based Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 8,807 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

