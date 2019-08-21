Charter Trust Company Has Raised Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder 1922 Investment Company Has Cut Its Position

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 231,325 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 46,731 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China

