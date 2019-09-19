Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Shares Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 73,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, down from 85,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 1.25M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 65.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 27,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 69,337 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 41,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 1.41M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. $9.42 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by Meister Keith A..

