Charter Trust Company Has Increased Its Visa (V) Stake; TRULITE (TRUL) Shorts Decreased By 80%

TRULITE INC (OTCMKTS:TRUL) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. TRUL’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 500 shares previously. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.253. About 345 shares traded. Trulite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRUL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased Visa Incorporated (V) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 3,829 shares as Visa Incorporated (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Charter Trust Company holds 24,536 shares with $3.83M value, up from 20,707 last quarter. Visa Incorporated now has $399.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Trulite, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $191,568. The firm offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters. It currently has negative earnings. It provides HydroCell that utilizes a cartridge filled with a chemical hydride that, when injected with water, produces hydrogen on demand for portable and stationary power devices; and integrated fuel cell power generation system that uses the HydroCell.

Charter Trust Company decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 4,657 shares to 162,050 valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 79,174 shares and now owns 710,844 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was bought by MORRISON DENISE M.