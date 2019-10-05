Charter Trust Company Has Increased American Tower Reit (AMT) Position By $498,780; Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (YIN) SI Decreased By 20.18%

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (NASDAQ:YIN) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. YIN’s SI was 53,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 66,900 shares previously. With 36,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Yintech Investment Holdings Limited – American Dep (NASDAQ:YIN)’s short sellers to cover YIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 17,145 shares traded. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) has declined 38.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.76% the S&P500. Some Historical YIN News: 27/04/2018 – Yintech Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 13/03/2018 Yintech Invst Holdings 4Q Rev $59.3M; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 13/03/2018 – Yintech Invst Holdings 4Q Net Commissions and Fees $44.1M; 30/05/2018 – YINTECH INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD YIN.O – QTRLY EPS PER ADS RMB 5.14; 13/03/2018 – YINTECH INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS PER ADS RMB 0.81; 30/05/2018 – YINTECH INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD YIN.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS PER ADS RMB 5.36; 30/05/2018 – Yintech Announces Appointment of Independent Director; 13/03/2018 – YINTECH INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB 0.72

Charter Trust Company increased American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 2,445 shares as American Tower Corp Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Charter Trust Company holds 12,369 shares with $2.53M value, up from 9,924 last quarter. American Tower Corp Reit now has $98.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company has market cap of $338.06 million. The firm facilitates the trading by individual clients of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It currently has negative earnings. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support.

