Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Its International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Position by $401,792 as Stock Value Declined; Suncoast Equity Management Upped Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $353,997

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 7,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.32. About 447,408 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

