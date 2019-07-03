Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $489,888 as Market Value Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Glovista Investments Upped by $340,000 Its Holding

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.50 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 49,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 164,464 shares to 27,675 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 366,375 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 43,216 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie Com has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,210 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 66,651 shares stake. Country Club Na invested in 8,416 shares. Ashfield Partners Llc holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 16,308 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc invested in 0.51% or 110,454 shares. Headinvest Lc invested in 0.14% or 7,060 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 2,615 shares or 0.15% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 50,376 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 472 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.