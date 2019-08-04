Charter Trust Company Has Cut Sysco (SYY) Stake; Group One Trading LP Boosted Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased Gerdau S A (GGB) stake by 320.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 602,228 shares as Gerdau S A (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 789,865 shares with $3.07 million value, up from 187,637 last quarter. Gerdau S A now has $5.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 8.22 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B

Charter Trust Company decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Charter Trust Company holds 162,050 shares with $10.82 million value, down from 166,707 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $35.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48M shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Group One Trading Lp decreased Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (Call) stake by 91,200 shares to 37,700 valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Campbell Soup Co (Put) stake by 123,200 shares and now owns 208,000 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,247 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 899,803 shares. Becker Mgmt has 8,170 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.27 million shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 55,154 shares. Kings Point invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 14,669 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisory Limited Liability Company has 24,716 shares. Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,291 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). D E Shaw And Company owns 446,724 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 1,680 shares to 2,611 valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 4,436 shares and now owns 27,114 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

