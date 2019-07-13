Charter Trust Company Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $611,886; Castine Capital Management Upped Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) stake by 31.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 31,381 shares as Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS)’s stock rose 15.38%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 130,951 shares with $2.70M value, up from 99,570 last quarter. Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va now has $79.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 324 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 1.73% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 1,606 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Charter Trust Company holds 10,651 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 9,045 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES

Charter Trust Company decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 2,431 shares to 5,412 valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,295 shares and now owns 175,461 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability has 182,424 shares. Punch & Associate Management holds 24,549 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.25% or 10,654 shares. Caxton Associates LP owns 1,724 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Corp reported 45,295 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 838 shares. 6,543 were reported by Hrt Fincl. Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,048 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Drexel Morgan reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 22,332 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 6,774 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Co Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 3,553 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp reported 43,743 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De invested in 2,110 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 79,608 shares. Castine holds 0.84% or 130,951 shares. Avenir invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Pnc Financial Service Grp reported 4,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 20,506 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 46,781 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake. 13,612 were reported by Capital Financial Advisers Limited.