Charter Trust Company Decreased Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Stock Value Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Position

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 362,760 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 120,583 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.82 million for 35.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares to 20,571 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 210,973 shares to 731,433 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).