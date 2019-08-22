Charter Trust Company Cut Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake; Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) SI Increased By 1.28%

Charter Trust Company decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) stake by 31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company sold 2,431 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Charter Trust Company holds 5,412 shares with $815,000 value, down from 7,843 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc now has $21.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $161.25. About 72,708 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. MSEX’s SI was 245,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 242,100 shares previously. With 55,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s short sellers to cover MSEX’s short positions. The SI to Middlesex Water Company’s float is 1.55%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 15,748 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Middlesex Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American States Water’s (AWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $997.23 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.43 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Middlesex Water Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Vermont holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 464 shares. 55,070 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 95,067 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 4,200 shares. Haverford Trust reported 0.03% stake. 62,519 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.28 million shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 0.08% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 167,292 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 58,283 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 10,436 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.28% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln Corporation stated it has 137,046 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry Company invested 2.89% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 66,538 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.13% or 301,298 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,000 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 4,520 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). City holds 0% or 57 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 1,636 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.09% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.31 million for 31.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company increased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 2,239 shares to 20,571 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,606 shares and now owns 10,651 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “McCormick & Company to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GuruFocus.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.42% below currents $161.25 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies.