Charter Trust Company Cut Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding as Share Value Rose; Edgewood Management Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding as Stock Declined

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 212,644 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 1.33M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc stated it has 13,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,239 shares. Amp Investors has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 749,344 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 122,700 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Wade G W & Inc has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Decatur Capital Inc stated it has 144,266 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Co holds 1,334 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% or 214,363 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,208 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.82% or 1.83 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 69,555 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 23,173 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 134,510 shares. Axa reported 1.66 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 15,144 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 20,531 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aperio Grp reported 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cypress Gp has invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 20,950 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 18,245 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mu Investments Commerce Limited has 3.96% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 66,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 3.05M shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 75,231 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.05% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.03% stake. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 1.07% stake. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 860 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32 million for 22.01 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,344 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,571 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).