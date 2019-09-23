Charter Trust Company Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $312,808; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Position by $5.07 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 153,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 167,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, up from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,452 shares to 117,058 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLK) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,304 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 36,258 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 64,800 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Management Nj invested 3.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sterling Cap Management stated it has 302,280 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verity Asset Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,372 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 7.24 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 2,552 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 974 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.12% or 8,061 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.02% or 257 shares. Haverford owns 470,085 shares. Advsrs Asset invested in 74,566 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,462 shares to 7,078 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,623 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 208,445 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 40,214 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited invested in 8.23M shares or 0.24% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doliver Advsrs Lp reported 0.15% stake. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 1.17M shares. & Management Com invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Grassi Investment Mgmt has invested 1.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Signalpoint Asset Management holds 0.47% or 29,506 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,641 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd holds 170,412 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.44M shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 635,540 shares.