Charter Trust Company Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Intrepid Capital Management Holding In Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Was Raised

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,918 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.92 million, up from 175,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 96,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 163,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 67,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 7.63 million shares traded or 162.31% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 265,499 shares to 539,382 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares to 659,760 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.