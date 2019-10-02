Charter Trust Company Boosted Position in General Mills (GIS); Capital Advisors Cut Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $3.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 6,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 48,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 42,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 2.43 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 5,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 79,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 1.18M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares to 659,760 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG) by 20,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,867 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallace Mgmt stated it has 254,640 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 10 stated it has 185,438 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 52,187 shares. California-based Personal Cap Corp has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Headinvest Limited Liability Company has 4,693 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westwood, a Texas-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Counselors has 232,589 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 32,685 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested in 220,510 shares. Mairs & invested in 2.40M shares or 1.51% of the stock. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eqis Capital holds 4,385 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Report: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Liability has 104,700 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 24,401 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.96M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H Company holds 1.08% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 482,457 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Miller Howard has invested 0.12% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Millennium Mngmt reported 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Delphi Management Ma holds 20,761 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 21,595 are held by Bessemer. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Incorporated Ltd Company owns 243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 6,777 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 42,872 shares.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.