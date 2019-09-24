Charter Trust Company Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $572,088; Share Price Rose; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Rose, Edge Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,439 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 88,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 27/04/2018 – EPI Sells Future Apple Store Site To German Pension Fund BVK

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, down from 39,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.54 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 48,704 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,882 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,043 shares. Jupiter Asset holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,912 shares. National Pension Serv owns 321,174 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 127,031 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Greenleaf Trust holds 2,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 5,117 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 156,026 shares. Grimes holds 0.77% or 58,707 shares in its portfolio. Finance Architects has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 8,554 are held by Legacy Prtnrs. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 1,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shufro Rose & Communication Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 3,500 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 39,292 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 2.19% or 140,726 shares. Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.85% or 41,461 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox owns 11,080 shares. Bsw Wealth reported 0.98% stake. Lucas Capital Mgmt owns 28,768 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 434,766 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.23% or 25,248 shares in its portfolio. 21,740 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 2.16 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc holds 30,891 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Clenar Muke Llc owns 6.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12.27M shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 64,400 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc holds 103,049 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Company reported 131,843 shares.