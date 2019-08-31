Charter Trust Company Boosted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $584,972 as Share Price Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $15.35 Million as Stock Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 4,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 163,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 496,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.81 million, down from 659,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 100,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $49.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.25% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 144,683 shares. Raymond James Service accumulated 0% or 12,783 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 56,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 100,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 92,251 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Myriad Asset Management Ltd owns 100,000 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 802,603 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 2,728 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd reported 65,228 shares stake. North Star Inv stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co stated it has 5,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.03 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.03% or 514,290 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 809,470 shares. Riverhead Limited Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Anderson Hoagland & Communications holds 11,270 shares. First Trust holds 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 21,873 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 4,227 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 3.49M shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 46,111 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reported 4,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested in 3,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charter Tru has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Ca invested in 1.44% or 19,150 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 1,332 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 550,389 shares. The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

