Charter Trust Company Boosted By $649,299 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Prestige Brands Holdings Has 1.12 Sentiment

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 94 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 84 reduced and sold equity positions in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 59.50 million shares, down from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 62 Increased: 72 New Position: 22.

Charter Trust Company increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charter Trust Company acquired 343 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Charter Trust Company holds 2,999 shares with $5.68M value, up from 2,656 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 512,997 shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 197,150 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 127,800 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.77% invested in the company for 307,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 651,761 shares.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.65 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.66 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Among 7 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2273.13’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Charter Trust Company decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,749 shares to 71,584 valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr (XLK) stake by 6,679 shares and now owns 554,304 shares. Spdr (XLY) was reduced too.