Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (LON:CCFS) Stock Rating Kept at Shore Capital; Phocas Financial Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Holding By $204.45 Million

In an analyst note sent to investors on Monday, 23 September, Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (LON:CCFS) stock had its “Buy” Rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 100 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 7,382 shares with $15.09 billion value, down from 7,482 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $99.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 71.06M shares to 71.06 million valued at $77.92B in 2019Q2. It also upped One Main Holdings stake by 146,766 shares and now owns 514,499 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 0.05% above currents $225.56 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, August 19. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 18,963 are owned by Logan Inc. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,334 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 38,840 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 734,186 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 36,572 shares stake. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,510 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited reported 26,986 shares. Kistler reported 369 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 293,708 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Bank Na owns 2,166 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.32% or GBX 10.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 305.5. About 196,151 shares traded. Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (LON:CCFS) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Charter Court Financial Services Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activates. The company has market cap of 731.12 million GBP. It offers residential mortgage loans, secured short term lending, second charge loans, savings products, mortgage administration services, and analytical services within the United Kingdom residential mortgage sector. It has a 6.6 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Exact Mortgage Group Limited.