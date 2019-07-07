Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Reaches $401.68 52-Week High; SK Telecom CO LTD. (SKM) Shorts Raised By 36.04%

The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high and has $429.80 target or 7.00% above today’s $401.68 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $89.74 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $429.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.28B more. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $401.68. About 554,682 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: ILC Charter a Path to Funding Stability for US Fintechs; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH GOVERNMENT DEFEATED IN UPPER HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT OVER BREXIT PLANS NOT TO RETAIN EUROPEAN CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NYC Law Dept: Mayor de Blasio Appoints Cesar Perales Chair of City’s Charter Revision Commission; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Beacon Charter High School Wed, 4/4/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 23 / 2018 – New Hope Academy Charter School – New York City Region; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Wed, 3/28/2018, 5:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents’ Report Card Program

SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM) had an increase of 36.04% in short interest. SKM's SI was 959,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.04% from 705,400 shares previously. With 424,100 avg volume, 2 days are for SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM)'s short sellers to cover SKM's short positions. The SI to SK Telecom CO LTD.'s float is 0.22%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 174,338 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Charter Communications has $390 highest and $330 lowest target. $372.60’s average target is -7.24% below currents $401.68 stock price. Charter Communications had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of CHTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.74 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 70.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. $5.09M worth of stock was sold by Hargis Jonathan on Monday, February 4. Bickham John also sold $4.78M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $3.75M was made by Dykhouse Richard R on Thursday, February 7. 14,197 shares were sold by Howard Kevin D, worth $4.87M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold Charter Communications, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 106,374 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Covey Limited Liability reported 12,368 shares. Selkirk Management Lc has 27,200 shares for 5.35% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 54.87 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. It has a 5.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services.