Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Contrasting side by side

Since Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications Inc. 361 2.02 N/A 5.66 66.69 Liberty Global Plc 25 1.72 N/A 2.52 9.83

Table 1 demonstrates Charter Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Liberty Global Plc has lower revenue and earnings than Charter Communications Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Charter Communications Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Liberty Global Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Charter Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.9% Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Charter Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Liberty Global Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Charter Communications Inc. has a -0.95% downside potential and a consensus target price of $395.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charter Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 86.54%. 0.1% are Charter Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.02% of Liberty Global Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charter Communications Inc. 1.31% 5.55% 11.43% 17.46% 38.25% 32.36% Liberty Global Plc -2.21% -9.64% 4.12% 0.98% -16.24% 19.91%

For the past year Charter Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty Global Plc

Summary

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.