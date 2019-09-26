Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Analysts See $1.74 EPS; Donegal Group Has 3.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $1.74 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 17.54% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. CHTR’s profit would be $385.37M giving it 59.53 P/E if the $1.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Charter Communications, Inc.’s analysts see 25.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $414.32. About 48,618 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 23/04/2018 – BRITISH GOVERNMENT DEFEATED IN UPPER HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT OVER BREXIT PLANS NOT TO RETAIN EUROPEAN CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS; 18/05/2018 – Eutelsat Communications: Satellite industry to Enter Operational Phase of Crisis Connectivity Charter for Support of Global; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO TOM RUTLEDGE CONCLUDES PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 26/04/2018 – CPUC: CPUC Finds Uber Technologies is Both a TNC and a Charter Party Carrier; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 01/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Public Hearing for New Charter School (Updated); 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CHTR.O – HAVE PRICED $1.7 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048

Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 37 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold their equity positions in Donegal Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 16.70 million shares, up from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Donegal Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 24 New Position: 13.

Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 609,135 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 882,166 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic International Corp has 0.26% invested in the company for 664,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 223,703 shares.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $406.70 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.34 million for 30.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Charter Communications has $48800 highest and $375 lowest target. $411.33’s average target is -0.72% below currents $414.32 stock price. Charter Communications had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Guggenheim. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Charter Communications, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Lc stated it has 5.25% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 110,056 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 5.59% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $91.76 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 70.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.