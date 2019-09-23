Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Price Rose While Selkirk Management Lowered Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While Advent International Has Raised Holding

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $421.01. About 226,933 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing May 3, 6pm to 7pm; 15/05/2018 – Geode Management Adds Aptiv, Cuts Charter Communications: 13F; 24/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL PRICES $175M USPP NOTES MATURING IN AUGUST 2028; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 01/05/2018 – PHILIPPINE POLL SHOWS 1 IN 4 CITIZENS FAVOR CHARTER CHANGE; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP – ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND CHARTER RATE BACKSTOP OF SHINYO KANNIKA TO NAVE GALACTIC; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A3 Rating With Stable Outlook To Jigsaw Homes Group Limited; Withdraws Rating On New Charter Housing Trust Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: VIDEO LOSSES `NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL’ TO BUSINESS

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 149,527 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 7.32M shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baupost Grp Incorporated Ltd Co Ma invested 6.61% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Riverhead Cap Limited Co owns 966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hm Payson Company accumulated 200 shares. 49,529 were reported by Private Advisor Limited Liability. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.57% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Fosun Int reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackstone Grp Inc accumulated 35,604 shares.

