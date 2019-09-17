Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Price Rose While Selkirk Management Has Lowered Stake by $987,500; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increases Stake in Ecolab Com (ECL)

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $423.25. About 881,100 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED; 24/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing Apr 25, 6:30pm to 7:30pm; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Nova Charter Sch, TX ‘BB’ Rtg Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL GROUP CHC.AX – PRICED US$175 MLN US PRIVATE PLACEMENT WHICH WILL MATURE IN AUGUST 2028; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO TOM RUTLEDGE CONCLUDES PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Tiverton Charter Review Commission Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Net $168M

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $192.11. About 1.29M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37 million for 60.81 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

