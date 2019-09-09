Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Maintained by 13D Management Llc

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,942 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 52,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 552,950 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $425.72. About 973,778 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 17/05/2018 – CUJO Al Closes Strategic Series B Round Led by Charter Communications, Solidifies Its Lead In Consumer Network Security; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Charter Amendment of Department of Defense Federal Advisory Committees; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 10/04/2018 – CONSTRUCTION OF AND CHARTER CONTRACTS FOR FIVE NEW AQUACULTURE VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Rev $10.66B; 23/04/2018 – MAY’S VIEW ON CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS CLEAR: SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 43,329 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 9,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 131,968 shares or 0.58% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com owns 23,184 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 10,895 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp owns 1,653 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 225,162 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc, Washington-based fund reported 38 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amp Invsts reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99M for 61.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.