Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Cut Its Position; As Grifols S A (GRFS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Increased Stake

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84M for 56.60 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Hargis Jonathan had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.09M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.75M were sold by Dykhouse Richard R. Shares for $4.87 million were sold by Howard Kevin D on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets Corporation invested in 0.3% or 106,374 shares. 27,200 were reported by Selkirk Llc.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 25,700 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $132.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,097 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).