Charter Communication (CHTR) Market Value Rose While Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Upped Holding by $340,000

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $410. About 544,768 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 01/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Public Hearing for New Charter School (Updated); 06/05/2018 – PACC OFFSHORE ARBITRATION COVERS CHARTER VESSELS FOR PEMEX USE; 27/03/2018 – AZ Legis: Representative Leach Praises Enactment of Legislation to Prohibit Discrimination Against Private and Charter Schools; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G BOOSTED CMCSA, RS, SU, RDS/A, CHTR IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Mon, 3/19/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 335P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP $7.8M VS $98.5M; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 09/03/2018 – Council May Defy Mayor With an Alternate Review of the City Charter

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 1.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $374.64 million for 59.59 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year's $2.11 per share. CHTR's profit will be $374.64 million for 59.59 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 33,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,886 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.