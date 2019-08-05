Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Creative Planning Raised Stake

Creative Planning increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 51045.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 510,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 511,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.78 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 1.38 million shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS- SENIOR SECURED NOTES CONSIST OF $800 MLN 2038 NOTES WITH 5.375% INTEREST, TO BE ISSUED AT 98.846% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 27/03/2018 – AZ Legis: Representative Leach Praises Enactment of Legislation to Prohibit Discrimination Against Private and Charter Schools; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms New Charter Housing Trust’s A3 Rating In Anticipation Of Its Merger With Adactus Housing Group; 05/03/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Announces Winners of Its First Annual Black History Oratorical Contest; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/05/2018 – BASIS Charter Schools Sweep Top Five Spots in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Rankings; 15/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC CEO THOMAS RUTLEDGE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MLN VS $98.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.53 million activity. Another trade for 14,017 shares valued at $4.78M was made by Bickham John on Thursday, February 7. The insider Howard Kevin D sold $4.87M. $3.75M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was sold by Dykhouse Richard R on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 5.78% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 12,368 shares. Selkirk Limited Com accumulated 27,200 shares or 5.35% of the stock. Cibc Markets reported 106,374 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.66M for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,785 shares to 7,291 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (UDOW).