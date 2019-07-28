Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.83 Million; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding by $566,283

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $398.79. About 1.61M shares traded or 70.45% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – OTTING: OCC TO DECIDE FINTECH CHARTER STANCE IN 60-90 DAYS; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Mon, 3/19/2018, 6:30 PM; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER CEO: SEE BROADBAND SPEEDS UP TO 10GBPS IN 3 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing May 9, 6pm to 7pm; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Advisory Group to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue; Charter Renewal; 09/03/2018 – Federal Register: Applications for New Awards; Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP)-Grants to

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.50M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 23.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 46,958 shares to 601,581 shares, valued at $29.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 17,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Lc holds 36,217 shares. Ptnrs Ag holds 6,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 5,180 are owned by Etrade Management. Green Square Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). M&T Financial Bank has 61,084 shares. Chemical Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,585 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd owns 154,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.13 million shares. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Heronetta LP owns 117,382 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84 million for 54.48 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.78% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has invested 0.3% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Llc has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.49 million activity. Another trade for 14,197 shares valued at $4.87 million was sold by Howard Kevin D. Bickham John also sold $4.78 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares. On Monday, February 4 Hargis Jonathan sold $5.09M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) or 15,000 shares.