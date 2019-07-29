Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Cut Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Valuation Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,235 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 383,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 18.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $393.65. About 642,745 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 01/04/2018 – Colorado DoE: Charter School Boot Camp; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Charter Communications sees huge drop in cable subscribers; 30/04/2018 – Netcracker Extends Billing and CRM Relationship with Charter; 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN WAITING FOR IMPROVED PRICES TO CHARTER NEXT VESSEL; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 04/04/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contracts for two of its Containerships; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 19/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 24/04/2018 – NYC DHS: Charter Commission Public Hearing; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,200 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Corporation has 0.3% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Covey Advisors Ltd Liability holds 12,368 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.49 million activity. The insider Hargis Jonathan sold $5.09 million. The insider Howard Kevin D sold $4.87M. Another trade for 14,017 shares valued at $4.78M was sold by Bickham John.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $384.26 million for 57.22 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,656 shares to 344,811 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

